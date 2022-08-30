Cape Town man cycles through eight countries for cleft lip and palate surgeries

Cape Town - A Cape Town man who cycled the equivalent of a Cape Town Cycle Tour on average every day for over a month, has raised over R120 000 for Operation Smile South Africa. The 39-year-old entrepreneur, Dan Meyer, returned to Cape Town on August 18, after completing the 3 500km journey commencing in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 8, and arriving in Rome, Italy on August 13, pressured by a six-week visa.

Dubbed the “Smile Cycle”, Meyer was able to raise a whopping R127 000 for free cleft lip and palate surgeries for children through Operation Smile. Those following Meyer’s journey via social media, were able to donate throughout. Meyer spent 35 days cycling through Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, France, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Italy. Despite training for six months beforehand, Meyer said nothing could prepare him for cycling 10 to 12 hours a day. “I was doing more distance than the Cape Town Cycle Tour every day, seven days a week. When I got to Switzerland and started riding the uphills of the Alps, there was a heatwave of over 40°C, I thought I was going to die,” Meyer said.

“Other than the hard work the trip was lots of fun, and a huge adventure. Trying to figure out where to sleep, how far to ride, what towns to stop in, how to keep everything charged. It was a huge challenge but also really exciting.” Operation Smile South Africa executive director Sarah Scarth said funds raised through the Smile Cycle would be used in October to fund its surgical programme for 30 children awaiting surgery in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. “At Operation Smile we are finalising the details for a weekend surgical programme in October, which will provide life-changing surgery for these children and the funds raised through Dan’s Smile Cycle will support this programme – ie flights, transportation, meals for our medical volunteers; medical cargo (equipment and consumables); etc,” Scarth said.

Scarth estimates about 1 000 children are currently awaiting surgery in South Africa. [email protected] Cape Argus