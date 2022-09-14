Cape Town man now R5 000 richer for reporting illegal dumping

Cape Town - A Cape Town man has been rewarded R5 000 by the City of Cape Town for reporting illegal dumping. According to the City, Riaan Delport, in July tipped off the City about illegal dumping that he saw taking place on the side of a road in Dunoon.

The truck was discarding a pile of rubble. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “On Tuesday, we handed over a reward to Cape Town resident Riaan Delport after his reporting of illegal dumping led to the truck used being impounded. “Cleaning up Cape Town requires all of our efforts, and we encourage residents to come forward as Mr Delport did, and they can do so anonymously as well.

"If you see illegal dumping, write down the vehicle license plate number and report them to us. They could be fined up to R5 000, have their vehicle impounded, or face a two year prison sentence. “For every fine and conviction, there are potential rewards available from R1 000 up to R5 000,” he said. Hill-Lewis said Cape Town residents have within them the ability to change the culture of littering and dumping.

“We are calling on residents, schools, businesses, and community groups to join the #SpringCleanCT campaign. Additionally, the City is adding 300 more boots on the ground to clean Cape Town this spring, with a call for residents to get involved in community clean-ups,” he said. As part of its #SpringCleanCT, which kicked off on September 1, the City also set up a 24-hour toll-free hotline for residents to report tip-offs about illegal dumping activity and other by-law infringements. Cape Argus