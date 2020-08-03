Cape Town mayor Dan Plato enters race for DA metro chairperson

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has announced his intention to run as DA Cape Metro regional chairperson in September. Plato made the announcement on Saturday and said he intended to build trust and respect in a stable metro council that was inclusive. “Currently we are seeing many challenges in our region; Covid-19 and the lockdown have created economic hardship. Land invasion and riots have led to fear and uncertainty. Our people are crying out for strong and ethical leadership that they can place their trust in.” He said it was time the DA took a step forward. “We must regain our ground in the municipal elections in 2021 and to do this we need a stable and united metro region.” The party is expected to elect a new chairperson in September. The current chairperson of the metro is Grant Twigg, who survived a motion of no confidence against him last year.

Twigg said: “I have to make a decision as to whether or not I will contest, but I have not made a formal announcement.”

DA caucus chairperson Mzuvukile Nikelo said: “Everyone in the party has a right to contest a position and I am very sure many would want to participate. We will not dictate to our councillors who the councillors should or should not vote for.”

ACDP caucus leader Grant Haskin said: “The metro council is meant to be an oversight, legislative-type body, then maybe the norm has been to keep the roles apart, structurally.”

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said: “I heard he was persuaded by the white members in the party to participate. They must find a puppet for the position.”

