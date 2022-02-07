Cape Town men are using condoms less but STI cases are on the rise, says City of Cape Town

Cape Town - The use of male condoms in Cape Town has nearly halved, while the use of female condoms is just more than a third of the previous year. This is according to the City of Cape Town’s Health Department who announced the results on Monday, stating that it has recorded a significant drop in the use of condoms, with a correlating rise in the number of sexually-transmitted infections .

February is Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)/Condom Month and women and men alike are encouraged to have health checks and take charge of their reproductive well-being. The use of male condoms has nearly halved, dropping from 30.6 million during the 2019/2020 financial year to 16 085 200 during the 2020/2021 financial year, while the use of female condoms is just more than a third of the previous year. This is the second consecutive year showing a decline.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “The decline in the use of prophylactics is concerning, especially when coupled with the rise in STIs. “With February being the month of love, I want to challenge both men and women to start loving themselves first and take the necessary precautions with regards to their reproductive well-being.” In addition, the use of female condoms dropped from 954 599 to 34 203 in the respective financial years, which could partially be attributed to people staying at home as per the health directive and fewer visits to clinics during the festive season.

“STIs need not be a big problem as most of the infections can be cured. Reluctance to seek medical treatment because of the fear of being stigmatised is one of many reasons why many wait until it’s too late. “The consequences of not seeking treatment can be devastating and life threatening. “You can get an STI even if you have sex only once with an infected partner.