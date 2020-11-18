Cape Town metro enjoys good dam levels while some Western Cape areas still face drought

Cape Town - Despite good rains, and good dam levels for the Cape Town metro, some areas of the Western Cape remain severely affected by drought conditions, says an official at the provincial Department of Agriculture.

Briefing the standing committee on agriculture on the drought conditions and harvest outlook in the province, deputy director-general Darryl Jacobs said: “It remains uncertain what the longer-term impact of Covid-19 will be on the agricultural sector. Meantime, the intervention of the department through providing fodder relief and support to the fruit farming sector has enabled sustainability of agricultural production and retention of jobs.”

Regarding the comments on drought conditions in the province, committee member Peter Marais (Freedom Front Plus) said: “Let’s face it, we have been a semi-desert since the beginning of time. We’ve always had droughts, there’s always been little rainfall. I’m just surprised you haven’t been able to overcome this dilemma. Have we learnt nothing from the Israelis about how they converted a desert into a prosperous agricultural region?”

Jacobs said: “Our smart agri plan, which is the province’s climate change response framework and implementation plan for the agricultural sector, is exactly one of the lessons from not just Israel, but a number of countries around the world. It’s regarded as best practice within South Africa’s agricultural sector and covers everything from drip irrigation to more efficient use of water.”

Regarding harvest prospects, senior agricultural economist Louw Pienaar said: “The crop estimates committee expects the wheat harvest to be the largest in 18 years, while a record harvest of barley and canola is expected in 2020. Areas under production for wheat are expected to decline marginally as a result of expansion in barley and canola in rotation.”