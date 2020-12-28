Cape Town metro welcomes 85 Christmas babies

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Eighty-five newborn babies were welcomed into the world on Christmas Day in the Cape Town metro. The Department of Health revealed that from midnight, 43 boys and 42 girls were born at public health facilities in the metro. The first three Christmas babies were born in close succession at different facilities. The first was a girl born exactly at midnight at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital. Born to Jessie Mkandawiae, baby Mkandawiae weighed 2.6 kilograms and was 48.5 centimetres in length. Mkandawiae said she was grateful to have given birth on the very special day.

"I thank God for the wonderful gift and making the birth of my baby girl unforgettable. From this day on I will not only be celebrating the birth of Jesus but the birth of my child."

The second baby was a girl born at 00:22 at the Delft Community Health Centre to mother Edwina Dolpha.

The third was a boy, weighing 3.19 kilograms, who was born at 00:31 at Tygerberg Hospital to mother Wendolene Swarts.

Two sets of twins were reported at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital. The first set of twins was a boy and a girl born at 10:20 and 10:50 respectively to mother Patience Musonza.

Mother Jessie Mkandawiae with baby Mkandawiae the first baby born at 00:00 this Christmas.

Mother Edwina Dolpha with her baby girl born at Delft MOU, the second baby born in the Cape Metro

Mother Wendolene Swarts with her baby boy, who was the third baby born in the Cape Metro on Christmas Day.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo congratulated the new parents on the birth of their babies on the special day.

“I would like to wish them a lifetime of happiness. May your greatest times be spent together.”

She also emphasised the importance of newborns receiving the necessary care and support during their first 1 000 days from birth.

“Provide your baby with a safe environment and good nutrition. Make sure their immunisations are up to date and that you play an active role in their development by talking to them, playing with them, and supporting them to reach their milestones,” she said.

Health Department spokesperson Roché Butler added that from conception, the first thousand days of a child’s life was critical for their development.

“The physical, social, and brain development that takes place during this time is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a solid foundation for health and learning and good relationships down the line. This is an important time to support your child’s development through adequate nutrition, immunisations, and by reading or talking to your child.”

Cape Argus