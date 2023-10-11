Cape Town motorist praised for knocking gun-toting would-be hijacker in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - A Cape Town motorist has been heralded as a hero after an incident last week in which he struck a gun-toting would-be hijacker in Khayelitsha. Mario Campbell, on his Facebook page, described the incident on Wednesday last week when the youngster approached his company vehicle, waving a gun as if to hijack him. Instead of stopping, Campbell stepped his foot on the accelerator, swerving to the left.

He struck the youngster with his vehicle and sped off. Earlier the same man had sat on a metal railing alongside the Mew Way entrance to Khayelitsha across the N2, seemingly scoping the road for targets. In the video, Campbell is seen driving from the Covid-19 informal settlement towards the N2 inbound. When he reached what seemed to be dysfunctional traffic lights, the youngster wearing a multicoloured jersey, came from his left side and pointed a gun at his windscreen. He shared the video online to warn other motorists, especially those travelling with marked company cars, to be vigilant when heading to the N2 or R300. Covid-19 community leader Bongile Zanazo said the Mew Way bridge was one of the hot spot areas in Khayelitsha. It’s not only motorists who are being robbed there, schoolchildren and working individuals have also fallen victim to the notorious act.