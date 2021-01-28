Cape Town pets and their owners suffer because of the impact of lockdown

Cape Town - Cape Town’s animal shelters are facing an increase in admissions due to pet abandonment and with unemployment exacerbated by the lockdown, further prompting pet owners to hand over their furry loved ones for better care. Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) managing director Faustina Gardner said they’ve seen an increase in animals abandoned (both cats and dogs), with the increase more marked over the past few months. An outreach programme serving the communities of Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg, the shelter in Hout Bay, has struggled as monetary and food donations decline but due to the generosity of its supporters, manages. “We have heard that a few shelters have many more animals than they can cope with. This of course a concern as the five freedoms for any animal need to be met and simply housing an animal is not sufficient. Adequate food, shelter, enrichment and medical treatments have to be provided for each animal,” said Gardner. In an effort to prevent further pet abandonment, responsible and unemployed owners are also supported by DARG with food for their pets.

On pets found abandoned, she said: “Many dogs will be found in a state of neglect whereby they are emaciated and dehydrated.

“They can also typically suffer from skin problems such as mange. Cats also come in with the same issues,” said Gardner.

Meet Chia. Faustina Gardner MD of the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) explains how they’ve seen an increase in dog/animal abandonment and intake at their shelters during the pandemic. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Scheduled fund-raising and other income generating streams were affected by lockdown restrictions. To help mitigate this, DARG has launched an online shop to purchase new and second-hand books.

Gardner said, second-hand goods, financial support and food donations are greatly appreciated.

TEARS Animal Rescue confirmed a major increase in abandoned strays and surrendered dogs and cats across all sectors.

TEARS operations manager Mandy Store said they’re inundated with calls on a daily basis for requests to take in pets.

“Calls from privately owned pets with reasons such as they have lost their jobs, have to move and downscale and can’t take pets to new property or can’t afford any longer to feed them or the veterinary expenses,” said Store.

Between admissions and adoptions, the shelter now at full capacity, manages to continue its work.

TEARS hopes to expand its veterinary clinic and shelter so as to increase their intake, however need a substantial amount of funding for this.

At present, the shelter cares for around 250 dogs and cats.

On the conditions of pets found abandoned, she said: “They are mostly very thin and always starving and require veterinary attention. A handful are emaciated and need critical medical intervention.”

Meanwhile, the Animal Rescue Organisation reported that its staff were held at gunpoint at the beginning of the new year and robbed of office and clinic computers and cellphones.

“Personal belongings belonging to our staff were also taken and the robbers ripped out all the cabling to our switchboard and security cameras. The costs to recoup what has been taken or damaged is excessive for an animal welfare to replace.

“It is unthinkable that an organisation that dedicates all its efforts into helping sick and suffering animals in the poorest communities could be a target!” said the organisation in the online newsletter.

