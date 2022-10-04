Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to perform free shows in Kraaifontein, Athlone and Langa

Cape Town - The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will be changing its usual venue in the Cape Town city centre to bring shows to Kraaifontein, Athlone and Langa communities free of charge this month. Concerts will be held at the Kraaifontein Civic Hall in Brighton Road on Saturday at 4pm; the Dulcie September Civic Centre in Athlone on Sunday at 4pm; and the Civic Hall in Church Street, Langa, on October 23 at 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

All three concerts will be conducted by CPO resident conductor Brandon Phillips. CPO performances are usually staged at City Hall and at the Artscape Theatre Centre. CPO chief executive Louis Heyneman said the aim has always been to give more concerts in communities, with previous performances held at the New Apostolic Church in Athlone, and hopes to see these concerts become an annual event. Often, performers from within these communities grace the City Hall and Artscape stages in major CPO concerts.

With regard to the Kraaifontein concert, Heyneman said: “We are delighted to present Corban Beukes, an outstanding violinist of 14 who lives in Brackenfell. “Beukes will perform the 1st movement of the Violin Concerto in A minor by Bach. “In Athlone, the New Apostolic Cape Town Youth Choir will perform with the CPO, and in Langa the choirs from Ikamvalethu, Isilimela, Langa High School and Leap High School will sing in mass a number of works, several with soloists that have relevance in today’s world, raising awareness about bullying and gender-based violence and Ubuntu.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The choir will also perform an arrangement of the national anthem in a call and response form.” All three concerts will be conducted by CPO resident conductor Brandon Phillips. CPO performances are usually staged at City Hall and at the Artscape Theatre Centre. File picture: David Ritchie Today, the CPO will have its annual free 45-minute lunch-hour concert at the Artscape Chandelier Foyer at 1pm. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early as the concert is standing room only. Patricia van der Ross, Mayco member for community services and health, said: “The City is delighted that the Philharmonic Orchestra is taking its music to the masses, and showcasing local talent at the same time.”

Story continues below Advertisement