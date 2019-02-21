Cape Town's Anti-Corruption unit has requested the help of the public to identify three robbery suspects who are believed to be police officers. Picture: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Anti-Corruption unit has requested the help of the public to identify three robbery suspects who are believed to be police officers. SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said six suspects approached a cellphone shop in Strand street and identified themselves as police officers acting on a search warrant to raid the place for drugs and guns.

"Three of the suspects were dressed in civilian clothes, two in uniform and one in civilian clothes with a police issue bulletproof vest. The suspects gained access to the back of the store and conducted a search. During their exit, one of the suspects dropped a bag containing an amount of R1620-00 which was left behind. The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles with a cellular telephone taken from the store", Traut said.

Three suspects, all of whom are police officers, have since been arrested.

Traut said one of the police officers has claimed he had been called to the raid as "back up" and did not know it was in fact a robbery. He has, however, been charged with robbery.

The police have released images of the remaining suspects, captured on surveillance footage and have asked the public to contact Detective Sergeant Vuyolwethu Mbona on 0219183860 or 0824112602 with any information on their whereabouts.

The three arrested suspects are expected back in court on April 8.