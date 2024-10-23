Cape Town Port named Africa’s top cruise destination

Cape Town - The Port of Cape Town is gearing up for a bumper 2024/25 season, after it was awarded Africa’s Leading Cruise Port at the World Travel Awards, highlighting its commitment to enhancing the cruise experience and boosting local tourism. The port was recognised at the 31st Annual World Travel Awards, cementing the city’s position as a premier gateway to the continent.

V&A Waterfront marine and industrial executive, Andre Blaine, said the recognition signifies continued efforts to create a world-class terminal with an improved experience for cruise passengers, from arrivals, stays and departures. “As we continue our journey towards growing our cruise business and becoming one of the leading cruise ports, we’re proud to have celebrated many milestones this year including a historical moment with the arrivals of the two Cunard Queens: Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2, who both arrived at the Port of Cape Town simultaneously. “We’re gearing-up for an exciting 2024/25 cruise season ahead with 88 cruise vessel visits scheduled and 130 000 total passengers expected,” Blaine said.

Western Cape Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism MEC, Ivan Meyer, said the accolade reflects commitment to developing Cape Town as a global cruise hub, supporting local businesses, and enhancing tourism offerings. “The cruise industry is a significant contributor to the Western Cape's tourism economy, driving job creation and investment and showcasing the region’s unique cultural and natural beauty to a global audience. “This award strengthens Cape Town’s appeal as a premier cruise destination, drawing more liners and passengers.

“As visitor numbers grow, so do the economic benefits, with increased spending on local services such as hospitality, retail, transport, and excursions. “This also translates into more employment opportunities across related sectors. “An economic impact study by Wesgro revealed that between November 2022 and May 2023, the cruise industry contributed an impressive R1.32 billion to the provincial economy.

“For every 36 international passengers, one full-time job is supported.” Meyer said. Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander, said being recognised as Africa’s leading cruise port is a significant achievement. “This accolade not only highlights the port’s operational excellence but also reinforces its crucial role in driving economic growth for Cape Town and the Western Cape. This recognition will unlock further opportunities for regional development, attract muchneeded investment, and strengthen the Western Cape’s standing as a key commercial hub for Africa.

“The port’s success will continue to fuel economic activity, with increased passenger arrivals set to boost local tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors, contributing significantly to the region's broader development.’’ Stander said. City mayco member for economic growth, James Vos said: “Congratulations to the incredible team at the Cruise Terminal on this big win. You continue to make Cape Town proud with your dedication and excellence. Every time I visit the terminal, I’m reminded of the world-class facilities we have right here, and it’s always a pleasure to work with such a committed and passionate team.” [email protected]