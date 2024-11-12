Cape Town prepares for a bumper summer tourism season

Cape Town - Cape Town is poised to welcome an influx of visitors this month, with every 100 international visitors contributing R2.1million in direct spending. Economic Development and Tourism MEC, Ivan Meyer, said the Western Cape is ready for another bumper summer tourism season.

“This comes on the back of an impressive 11% year-to-date growth in two-way passengers passing through the international terminal at Cape Town International Airport and a 7% year-to-date growth in domestic passenger movements. Twenty-seven airlines will service the airport during summer, connecting Cape Town to 31 destinations on 38 routes. “The Western Cape has never been as well connected with major international tourism markets as it currently is. The Cape Town and Mossel Bay ports will also be humming with cruise passengers. Nearly 200000 passengers and crew are expected to visit the Western Cape’s shores on 88 ship calls, a new record for the province,” Meyer said. Mayco for Economic Growth, James Vos, said tourism brings global recognition to local products and opens doors for investment.

“Every 100 international visitors contribute R2.1m in direct spending, support R1.4m in air cargo movement, and create two local jobs. “Meanwhile, Cape Town’s growing cruise industry is expected to welcome 88 ships this season, with each visit contributing an estimated R100m to our economy.” Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) Cape chairperson, Lee-Anne Singer, said businesses will be recruiting and training staff ahead of the season.

“We’re gearing up for what we hope will be a bumper summer season. “It’s certainly looking positive with increased air capacity bringing more tourists into the Mother City,” Singer said. With its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and a burgeoning local economy, the city is becoming an increasingly popular destination for international travellers. Recent statistics reveal a significant rise in visitor numbers, with Cape Town International Airport reporting an impressive 18% increase in international arrivals last December alone.

Cape Town gears up for a record-breaking summer tourism season. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers Local businesses are thriving, driven by the tourism sector’s resilience and adaptability, even in the face of challenges. Galetti Auction managing director Wesley Cowan says Cape Town is considered one of the world’s top travel destinations. It remained affordable compared to cities like London and New York. “One in 23 people in Cape Town work in the tourism industry, showing how important it is for the local economy (Stats SA).

“Despite challenges like load shedding, Cape Town’s well-managed infrastructure continues to attract tourists and businesses alike.” With a strong presence in Cape Town’s property sector, Cowan highlights that Cape Town’s Airbnb market ranks higher than destinations like Sydney, Barcelona and Amsterdam, with a median occupancy rate of 71%. “There’s high demand for investment properties here and visitors prefer staying in local-style accommodations and immersing themselves in Cape Town’s lifestyle rather than booking into big hotels.

“This trend could lead to more buy-to-let purchases, with some sellers choosing auctions to drive competition and increase selling prices.” Cowan predicts increased demand for short-term rentals in Cape Town due to expansion by local and global brands, with more suburban office spaces in areas like Constantia, Claremont, and Newlands. “Travellers are looking for immersive experiences that let them connect with local culture, like the new Durbanville Wine Safari or Uber Safari, which offers rides from Cape Town to nearby safari spots.”