Cape Town resident in war of words with CCC leader on social media, says enough is enough

Cape Town - A Cape Town resident, Ian Adams, says he is fed up with name-calling and insults from Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) leader Fadiel Adams on Facebook and has written to council speaker Felicity Purchase, asking her to discipline the councillor. An irate Ian Adams called the Cape Argus with his complaint about the councillor and shared screen shots of an exchange of words, and threatened to lodge a crimen injuria matter with the police.

Ian Adams said he was appalled by the verbal abuse he experienced from a public figure who is meant to be an example to the public. “I commented on Facebook on Thursday, July 20, on a CCC post where I said people are filthy/morsig, they need to look after their communities. “I also said I thought he was playing on the emotions of the poor people in the poor areas.

“His response was extremely rude, and he called me an (effing) faceless (n**i) and ended by telling me he would give me a poor area response, and he wrote: jou ma se p**s.” Ian Adams said he wanted disciplinary action to be taken against the councillor. “Enough is enough. It is a form of cyber bullying, crimen injuria, defamation of character, inciting violence.”

Reached for comment about the incident, the councillor said he had interactions with many people whom he never hesitated to call out if they were stupid. Shown the screenshots, the councillor said: “The post was about the sewage spilling out in Heinz Park with faeces in front of people’s doors and in their backyards. “We were demanding better services for the people there. Ian Adams said the people of Heinz Park are morsig;