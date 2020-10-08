Cape Town residents can apply to extend building plans

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has provided the opportunity for its residents to extend their building plan applications. In a statement released on Thursday, mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt said while approved building plans are valid for a year, residents can apply for an extension before the validity period has lapsed. She said the extensions will be dependent on other prerequisites as per the due process, including the validity of other applicable clearances or approvals relating to the original approval. Nieuwoudt said a fee for the particular building category for the extension will be applicable. She said where no building work commenced within the 12-month validity period, such approvals will lapse automatically.

“An extension can be applied for, if done so prior to the expiry date of the approved building plan.

“Where a building plan has lapsed and no extension was applied for within the 12-month validity period, a full application will need to be resubmitted should the applicant wish to commence the building work.

“In the case where an application is resubmitted within six months of the lapsed date, only 50% of the applicable plan fee for the particular category will apply. Providing that all of the clearances submitted during the first approval are still valid, this process is significantly shorter,” Nieuwoudt said.

She said should the plan be resubmitted more than six months after the lapsed date, the full tariff will be applicable.

“Residents wishing to submit building plans must first ensure that the property they wish to build on is properly registered and that they have all the prerequisite approvals in place.

“These may include land use approvals in terms of the zoning scheme regulations, an environmental impact assessment, heritage clearance, etc.

“Having these in place will help with the smooth running of the process and save time for both parties,” Nieuwoudt said.

African News Agency (ANA)