Cape Town residents raise a stink over delayed refuse collection

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Cape Town residents are raising a stink about their uncollected waste and have been demanding answers from the City, with some wondering whether Covid-19 infections were to blame. While one reader called in to complain, there were a number of complaints directed to the City on social media pages from Athlone, Diep River, Strandfontein, Woodstock and elsewhere. The caller to the Cape Argus, who gave her name as Louise from Plumstead, said: “Refuse removal is Monday so you can imagine we now have more than a week’s worth of waste in our bins up and down my street as well as on many streets in the neighbourhood. “The waste is baking in the sun and causing a stink.” Yesterday, mayoral member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “The City of Cape Town regrets to advise that we are currently experiencing delays in the maintenance of solid waste vehicles.

“This is causing delays in both formal refuse collections as well as area cleansing services.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that refuse is collected on the scheduled day. However, should this not be possible, residents should take their bins in at 9pm, and bring them out again the following morning at 6am.

“If not collected on the scheduled day, it will generally be collected the following day.

“In exceptional cases where even this is not possible due to various issues, residents should please bring their bins out every day until it is collected including Saturdays and Sundays.

“Residents are also implored not to resort to illegal dumping if collection delays cause refuse to build up to the point where it cannot fit in the wheelie bins.

“Where possible, practise home composting and recycling.

“This will allow further space in the bin during this period.

“Refuse collection delays are not due to Covid-19 but rather due to the challenge with regard to vehicle availability.

“There are Covid-19 cases in the refuse collections and cleansing branches but the impact on services for this reason has been minimal.”

She said there were a number of suburbs across the city currently experiencing refuse collection delays.

“If there is a delay, refuse should please be taken out every subsequent day until the truck comes past. Bins in all areas will be emptied by each Sunday,” said Limberg.

Cape Argus