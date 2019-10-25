Cape Town residents woke up to cold and wet weather on Friday, and it didn't talk long for the complaints to roll in. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Cape Town residents woke up to cold and wet weather on Friday, and it didn't talk long for the complaints to roll in, proving that for many of the City's occupants, voicing your discontent with the weather is a personality trait. Rainy conditions are expected from Friday until Tuesday – with a break from the rain from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning – due to a few cold fronts setting in over the Western Cape.

Senior Forecaster for the Cape Town Weather Office, Henning Grobler said that a wet, cold and windy weekend is expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape.

"Rainy conditions are expected from Friday until Tuesday due to a few cold fronts that is going to set in over the Western Cape. The first cold front and most intense cold front is expected to make landfall early Friday morning with a short spell of intense rain early morning. The western mountainous and high lying areas will receive the most rainfall (30-40mm) and the low lying areas around 15-25mm," Grobler said.

"Showers can still be expected throughout Friday into Saturday morning over the western part of the Western Cape. Maximum temperatures will be between 16-19 degrees from Friday until Sunday."