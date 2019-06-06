Heavy rains in Cape Town on Wednesday left some areas flooded with Manenberg, Philippi and Khayelitsha mostly affected. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has warned Cape Town residents to expect more bad weather. The SA Weather Services (Saws) advised that another cold front is expected to pass over the metropole with heavy downpours that will lead to more localised flooding, especially in areas where flooding has already occurred.

“Another cold front resulting in partly cloudy conditions with 30%-60% chance of showers, otherwise the rest of the country will be fine. Gale force winds up to 75km/h between Cape Point and Cannon Rocks, as well as high seas between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay,” the Saws said.

The City’s disaster risk management said officials have completed some assessments in Khayelitsha, Langa, Gugulethu, Imizamo Yethu and Mitchells Plain where flooding has been severe.

“Based on the assessments completed, no residents needed to be evacuated. However, the ground around the informal structures require milled sand and the dwellings need plastic sheeting to waterproof the roofs.

“The roads, infrastructure and management department is still busy clearing stormwater systems in the affected areas of Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain,” said Charlotte Powell, the city’s disaster risk management spokesperson.

Powell said in Imizamo Yethu, a tree was uprooted and fell on two informal dwellings.

“The disaster operations centre is still receiving calls from the public due to last night’s flooding and these assessments will be done during the course of the day. No roadways are closed due to last night’s flooding.

“Mopping up operations continued throughout Wednesday.”

On Tuesday, taxis and buses were delayed due to a number of roadblocks and floods.

Powell said they had identified halls for emergency shelter.

She said that standby crews from the transport and sport and recreation departments would also deal with fallen power lines and trees. “Other stakeholders include Sassa, the police services, the defence force, but this is only should anything major happen.”

There were floods in Khayelitsha as well. Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

