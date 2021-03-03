Cape Town sees a 78% drop in February Covid-19 burials compared to January

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s recreation and parks department have noted a 78% reduction in Covid-19 fatality burials for February, compared to January this year. This comes as the country moved to lockdown level 1, which also brings with it an increase in the numbers of mourners allowed to attend funerals to 100. “The number of burials have remained consistent with 300 at City cemeteries this past week and less than 10% of these were Covid fatalities,” said Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien. “This is good news, but we cannot celebrate while the risk of infection or transmission remains. As restrictions are eased and we are allowed to do more, there is also a greater responsibility to remain cautious and adhere to the protocols.” Cemeteries with the highest number of burials were Maitland (87), Klip (51) and Welmoed (47).

Operations at Maitland Crematorium have also returned to normal, allowing for an average 72 hour return of cremated remains following delivery of the deceased.

“As we go to alert level 1, the number of people allowed to attend a burial has increased to 100 per burial. Families are advised to continue to opt for weekday burials to ease the demand on Saturdays and to adhere to the rules.

“Burials are known to have been super spreaders and at a time of grief, flouting the rules can only add to the burden,” said Badroodien.

Visiting and cleaning of graves is permitted and families are encouraged to visit the graves of their loved ones on weekdays, when cemeteries are generally less busy and there is more space to allow for physical distancing.

The City added that although the regulations have been amended, wearing a mask in public spaces remains compulsory.

“Just over 13 000 health workers in the province have been vaccinated and this includes 253 City staff.

“Until such time as we can ensure the safety of everyone, continue to sanitise and wash your hands often. Now is not the time to sit back and let health protocols slide.”

The City said that vaccination of healthcare workers will continue at the three sites within the city as tranches of the vaccine arrive.

Cape Argus