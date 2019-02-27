The new-look station deck above Cape Town railway station. Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town - The station deck above Cape Town railway station has been back in operation since Monday, after five weeks of maintenance. Mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said most of the work had been completed and “we are now finalising minor works and snags".

Purchase said the City’s Transport Regulations Management section interacted with taxi operators concerning the proposed operations prior to “them relocating back to the station deck minibus taxi facility”.

“We will continue engaging with them on a regular basis through a forum established for the purpose, consisting of operators and City officials, to address any operational issues that might arise that includes drivers' or operators' behaviour that needs to be addressed in future," Purchase added.

The City’s law enforcement agencies were already ensuring order at the station deck.

The decision for the R2 million refurbishment had been made after seeing vehicle and commuter traffic the rank accommodates daily day. Purchase said it reached a point where urgent repair and refurbishment work needed to be undertaken.

The minibus taxis serving local destinations operated from the Grand Parade in Darling Street.

Temporary lanes for the routes were demarcated at the Grand Parade to indicate where commuters had to embark and disembark.

These included lanes for routes to Langa, Gugulethu, Samora Machel, Nyanga, Lower Philippi, Hanover Park, Kensington, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Milnerton, Dunoon, Manenberg, Bonteheuwel, Heideveld, Bridgetown, Mowbray and Wynberg, as well as bays for those taxis serving Atlantis, Silversands, Sea Point, Hout Bay and Bellville.

