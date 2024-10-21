Cape Town teen escapes kidnappers

Cape Town - Grassy Park police are probing the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl who was also stabbed in the head by her assailants last week. The incident was shared on social media detailing how the 13-year-old girl came under attack while walking in Le Grange Avenue.

According to the post, which included images of the car used in the attempted kidnapping and the injuries sustained by the girl, parents were warned to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Etios. “There were about four coloured males in the vehicle and it was stated that one had a face full of piercings. Car allegedly used in attempted kidnapping in Manenberg. Pic: Supplied “This 13-year-old girl tried running home from the suspected kidnappers, where she then managed to run onto the premises where the kidnappers still entered and tried to grab her but she put up a fight and kicked one of the guys. That’s when they stabbed her in the head.

“She did manage to get inside and that’s when they drove off,"” the post reads. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, confirmed the incident was reported to police. “Grassy Park SAPS opened an attempted kidnapping case for investigation following an incident which took place on Thursday at about 1.45pm in Le Grange Avenue, Grassy Park.

“It is alleged that the victim stood at the gate of her residence when an unknown suspect appeared from a Toyota, which was stationary next door, and grabbed the victim during which a scuffle ensued. “The assailant took the victim’s cellular phone and when she fought back, he stabbed her with an unknown object on the head. “He then got back into the car and sped off. The victim went to a hospital for medical treatment. No arrests have been made yet.”

Phillip Bam of the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they were shocked and horrified to hear of the incident. “It is shocking that criminal elements target defenceless children and we are grateful that she managed to escape. “We are calling on parents to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity in their communities whether it be occupants of a vehicle or individuals.”