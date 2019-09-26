Cape Town to get life-size Mahatma Gandhi statue despite objections







Mahatma Gandhi in a photo from a period album collected by AP reporter James A. Mills, ca. 1931. Picture: James A. Mills/AP Cape Town - In spite of objections, the City of Cape Town has decided to forge ahead with a life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi, who agitated for India’s independence from British colonial rule. A total of 67 people took part in the public participation process, of which 27 (40.3%) supported the erection of the statue in Heerengracht Street and 40 (59.7%) raised objections. But last week, the mayoral committee decided to ignore the objections and accept the Indian government’s offer to supply the life-size statue to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth on October 2, 1869. Gandhi was known for his non-violent protests against colonial rule. According to the city, the Consulate General of India in Cape Town submitted a proposal to the City for the donation and installation of a life-size memorial statue of Gandhi. The Consulate-General of India will take responsibility for the design, construction and installation of the statue.

Supporter of the statue Donald Moore said: “I’ve always been an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi and consider it most appropriate that a new statue to commemorate the great man should be placed in this city.”

Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for community services and health, said they respected the views of the public.

“The donation of the statue and the acceptance thereof will be recommended to council for the following reasons; notwithstanding the important ideology of non-violence espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, a strengthening of the relationship between the City of Cape Town and the Indian Government, the cultural significance and global context of this peace-activist within our country and the economic benefits of attracting more visitors to our city that celebrates diversity.

“The final decision will be made by a full sitting of council at their next meeting in October.

"While we acknowledge that there might be different views on Gandhi and his role in South Africa, we recognise and celebrate his stance on peace and non-violence and for leading the Satyagraha movement to which our very own Madiba, among others, ascribed to,” Badroodien said.

