Cape Town - In spite of objections, the City of Cape Town has decided to forge ahead with a life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi, who agitated for India’s independence from British colonial rule.
A total of 67 people took part in the public participation process, of which 27 (40.3%) supported the erection of the statue in Heerengracht Street and 40 (59.7%) raised objections.
But last week, the mayoral committee decided to ignore the objections and accept the Indian government’s offer to supply the life-size statue to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth on October 2, 1869.
Gandhi was known for his non-violent protests against colonial rule.
According to the city, the Consulate General of India in Cape Town submitted a proposal to the City for the donation and installation of a life-size memorial statue of Gandhi. The Consulate-General of India will take responsibility for the design, construction and installation of the statue.