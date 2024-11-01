Cape Town to host Africa's first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards

Cape Town makes history as the first African city to host Prince William’s prestigious Earthshot Prize, bringing together global environmental innovators, celebrities, and thought leaders for a groundbreaking celebration of climate solutions. The two-day event features influential discussions and star-studded performances, highlighting Africa's role in environmental innovation.

Feature events include Earthshot+, a day of thought-provoking conversations on 5 November featuring The Earthshot Prize Finalists; and the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on 6 November. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says they are looking forward to welcoming the Prince of Wales to Cape Town for this prestigious global prize-giving ceremony. “Our city feels a great resonance with Earthshot’s objectives. Cape Town is making an SA-record R120bn infrastructure investment over ten years, with a full 40% of our project portfolio focusing on climate change interventions.

“This includes new sources of water supply, a major transition to green energy, cutting-edge wastewater treatment technology, and much more. “We are excited to join the insightful discussions taking place throughout the week on solutions to the major environmental issues of our time,“Hill-Lewis said. Hosted by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter and award-winning television presenter Bonang Matheba, the Awards will feature some of the world’s biggest musicians, artists, athletes, and advocates.