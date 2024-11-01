Cape Town to host Africa's first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards

Cape Town makes history as the first African city to host Prince William’s prestigious Earthshot Prize, bringing together global environmental innovators, celebrities, and thought leaders for a groundbreaking celebration of climate solutions.
The two-day event features influential discussions and star-studded performances, highlighting Africa's role in environmental innovation.
Feature events include Earthshot+, a day of thought-provoking conversations on 5 November featuring The Earthshot Prize Finalists; and the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on 6 November.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says they are looking forward to welcoming the Prince of Wales to Cape Town for this prestigious global prize-giving ceremony.
“Our city feels a great resonance with Earthshot’s objectives. Cape Town is making an SA-record R120bn infrastructure investment over ten years, with a full 40% of our project portfolio focusing on climate change interventions.
“This includes new sources of water supply, a major transition to green energy, cutting-edge wastewater treatment technology, and much more.
“We are excited to join the insightful discussions taking place throughout the week on solutions to the major environmental issues of our time,“Hill-Lewis said.
Hosted by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter and award-winning television presenter Bonang Matheba, the Awards will feature some of the world’s biggest musicians, artists, athletes, and advocates.
Hill-Lewis said: “The green carpet pre-show will be livestreamed on YouTube, and performances include Grammy nominated artist and producer Davido, award-winning, internationally renowned artist Diamond Platnumz, Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Lebo M, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, and international headlining DJ and producer Uncle Waffles.
“Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum, actor and activist Nina Dobrev, multi-hyphenate artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe, and supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow will join the broadcast to announce the five prize winners from each Earthshot category.”
Cape Argus