Cape Town to host landmark LGBTQIA+ event

Cape Town has been selected to host the World Pride 2028, marking a historic moment for South Africa and the LGBTQIA+ community, as it becomes the first African city to celebrate the prestigious event. The International Association of Pride Organisers (InterPride) revealed the news during their 42nd Annual General Meeting World Conference held in Medellín, Colombia.

Out of 500 eligible voters, 53% supported Cape Town Pride, 44% supported Guadalajara Pride, and 3% abstained. InterPride co-presidents Ymania Brown, Hadi Damien, and Rahul Upadhyay said: “We congratulate Cape Town Pride for winning the license to host World Pride in 2028. We look forward to supporting them to deliver their bid, which promises to be a strong and impactful World Pride. We also congratulate Guadalajara Pride for an excellent application.” Cape Town Pride CEO, Tommy Patterson, said: “We are thrilled at the news and for this support shown by our world LGBTQIA+ family. The team did a wonderful job, and we all forged great friendships and allies from Pride groups from all over the globe”.

Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said it was a privilege to be a part of the World Pride Cape Town 2028 Bid Team. “This means a lot for the many LGBTQIA+ people without a voice, who live in fear of persecution, prosecution, and worse in the region and on the continent. “We are thrilled to announce that we ‘brought it home’ and that our Mother City, at the southernmost tip of Africa, will host this global event in four years’ time,” Quintas said.

OUT LGBT Well-Being spokesperson, Luiz De Barros, said the event presents an invaluable platform to increase visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa and across the continent. “We urge the organisers to prioritise opportunities for LGBTQIA+ suppliers and businesses in the hosting and planning of the event. We also hope that the event will be as inclusive, representative, and diverse as possible, allowing LGBTQIA+ Capetonians from all backgrounds to participate fully,” De Barros said. Reacting to the announcement, Be True 2 Me Organisation, congratulated the Pride Cape Town team.

“We are also calling on the organisers to make it accessible and affordable for all to attend. “We call on all stakeholders in South Africa to make the event a success and to offer the support from national and local governments. And the population at large,” the organisation supporting transgender, non-binary, intersex and gender queer individuals. [email protected]