Cape Town Tourism calls for locals to support industry

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s ​official destination marketing organisation is set on continuing to weather the Covid-19 storm, despite possible restrictions, the country reverting back to previous lockdown levels, and an impending third wave. Despite obvious challenges and visible threats to the stringent lifeline under lockdown level, the City’s tourism company is standing firm on capitalising on domestic tourism. Through various campaigns and events, several of the tourism organisation’s member businesses are still pushing to get local tourists to visit the city. Cape Town Tourism (CTT) CEO Enver Duminy commended the industry’s efforts to maintain the tourism sector despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year. In a statement, Duminy said that despite the difficulties faced by its member businesses in the city during the pandemic, they rose to the challenge to deliver.

“It's a year since we went into the hard lockdown, it’s been hard keeping a decimated industry hopeful. We’ve seen many businesses close down, especially the small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) within tourism. However, we’ve also seen our members innovate and pivot in order to operate during a pandemic.

“We will, however, continue to work with the City and our allies to lobby on behalf of the industry to ensure that all spheres of government and complementary sectors provide adequate support for the industry,” said Duminy.

CTT communication manager Briony Brookes said while they were mindful of a potential resurgence, more restrictions would be detrimental to the hospitality and tourism industry.

“As Cape Town Tourism, we can’t physically put in place precautionary measures against Covid-19, however, we can strongly encourage our member businesses to adhere to regulations and put in place safety measures that will limit the spread.

“Since the initial lockdown last year we have had a strong ongoing communication campaign that works to educate both our members and tourists about safety. That will not stop. So as we continue encouraging locals to become budding tourists in our city, that goes hand in hand with promoting Covid-19 safety regulations,” said Brookes.

“Our economy and the tourism industry vehemently need our support right now. We are urging locals to support the industry, and take advantage of our diverse, affordable, and fantastic experiences, plan your unforgettable stay-cation and do so safely.”

Cape Argus