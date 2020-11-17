Cape ArgusNews
Capetonians delivered some comedic tweets following the minor earth tremor in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency
Capetonians delivered some comedic tweets following the minor earth tremor in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town tremor: Twitter jokes ’2020 is building up to the season finale’

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - Capetonians who awoke in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a minor earth tremor were quick to take to Twitter, and as a result came up with some comedic tweets.

The tremor, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, occurred on at 12.27am SAST.

The Council of Geoscience (CGS) and the Western Cape government have since said there is no cause for panic and that the situation is being monitored.

MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape Anton Bredell said: “The situation is being monitored closely and there are no imminent threats to public safety.

"Following the event, some small aftershocks were felt in various Western Cape towns and Cape Town suburbs with no reports of damages to infrastructure or casualties, and no tsunami warning was issued.“

The Twitterati, however, were on hand and documented their reactions to the seismic activity:

There were some even slept through the tremor and woke up the news with some surprise:

There was one guy, who was quick-witted and harnessed his flirting skills to show even a tremor could be used as chance to flirt.

According to the CGS, this is the third recorded earthquake this year.

It follows a 6.2-magnitude earthquake which occurred off the coast of southern Africa, 1 918km from Cape Town, on September 26. Thereafter a second tremor was felt just hours after the initial one, which registered a preliminary 2.3 on the local magnitude scale.

Cape Argus

Share this article:

Related Articles