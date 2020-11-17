Cape Town tremor: Twitter jokes ’2020 is building up to the season finale’

Cape Town - Capetonians who awoke in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a minor earth tremor were quick to take to Twitter, and as a result came up with some comedic tweets. The tremor, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, occurred on at 12.27am SAST. The Council of Geoscience (CGS) and the Western Cape government have since said there is no cause for panic and that the situation is being monitored. MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape Anton Bredell said: “The situation is being monitored closely and there are no imminent threats to public safety. "Following the event, some small aftershocks were felt in various Western Cape towns and Cape Town suburbs with no reports of damages to infrastructure or casualties, and no tsunami warning was issued.“

The Twitterati, however, were on hand and documented their reactions to the seismic activity:

Next thing Cape Town will be seeing table mountain on the streets because of this damn tremor pic.twitter.com/UY0G5AEEdE — #AroundSAin30Days (@travelwithkara) November 16, 2020

2020 is clearly building up to the season finale, i felt that!!!! The water on my desk was shaking and rippling! #earthquake #tremor — Chelsea Geach (@ChelseaGeach) November 16, 2020

Relax guys #CapeTown is just trying to separate itself from the rest of South Africa hence the #tremor pic.twitter.com/S0cxkkbCri — Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) November 16, 2020

I thought Cape Town supposed to be free from such quakes. They been lying to me my whole life. #tremor pic.twitter.com/558GNSlzAn — 𝑹𝒂𝒉𝒉𝒉 👾 SOPEᴰ² (@HouseOf_Cypher) November 16, 2020

Pretoria (home) is calling my name. This is not the content I signed up for. Bathong Cape Town yoh #tremor pic.twitter.com/7xQvyQs9VA — YT: BEING.MBUSO_ (@sthenombuso) November 16, 2020

Multiple earthquakes in cape Town as of late #tremor pic.twitter.com/nGSgjpB3bU — RJ (@exterminate67) November 16, 2020

tbh i dont have time for an earthquake, the house needs to be turned out for Christmas, so schedule wise it wont work please. #tremor — Ling Hottentot Dior (@LingDeeYoh) November 17, 2020

The way I tappedy berk awake and he didn’t respond maybru 😂😂 I was ready to stand under the door frame but that bra was min gespin #tremor — thimeener (@thameeenah) November 16, 2020

Cape Town is clearly building up to the season finale for 2020. #earthquake #tremor pic.twitter.com/GCwGfcG0cN — Tycoon (@RichmanMthembu) November 17, 2020

There were some even slept through the tremor and woke up the news with some surprise:

#tremor

Guys I think I live in a fake Cape Town. How the hell can 2 earthquakes pass and i have no idea when and how?



Explain that to me? pic.twitter.com/tVaPSGWsKI — Yobs (@Yobs___) November 17, 2020

Not me waking up and seeing everyone talking about the #tremor in Cape Town. That time I slept right through.🙆🏽‍♂️ SingaShaun silele bethuna.😂😭 pic.twitter.com/SW76g3KLBp — Tshawe_inkosi🏳️‍🌈 (@Tshawe_Inkosi) November 17, 2020

Did you feel the #tremor last night?

I slept right through it. pic.twitter.com/ZdO6qAGcf2 — @LindyLehto (@LindyLehto) November 17, 2020

There was one guy, who was quick-witted and harnessed his flirting skills to show even a tremor could be used as chance to flirt.

Hey girl, I heard there was just an earthquake in your area but I'd like to let you know you've been rocking my world your whole life. It was only a 3.5 on the richter scale but you'll always be a 10. pic.twitter.com/sS4FWdyjS1 — Ameer (@Ameerosaur) November 16, 2020

According to the CGS, this is the third recorded earthquake this year.

It follows a 6.2-magnitude earthquake which occurred off the coast of southern Africa, 1 918km from Cape Town, on September 26. Thereafter a second tremor was felt just hours after the initial one, which registered a preliminary 2.3 on the local magnitude scale.

Cape Argus