Cape Town vocalist Fagrie Isaacs to open for Peaches and Herb aka the 'Sweethearts of Soul'

Cape Town vocalist Fagrie Isaacs never imagined that one day he would open the stage for iconic music duo Peaches and Herb. In less than a month, old school music lovers will be able to experience the soulful American vocal duo when they return to the Grand Arena on June 15 for a live concert.

Wanda Tolson and Herb Fame, aka the “Sweethearts of Soul”, say they are excited to be returning to the Mother City for another session of their romantic soul ballads that ensured them evergreen world stardom. Fagrie Isaacs. l SUPPLIED Isaacs, who was the lead singer in his Islamic gospel band Unity, was the headline act for five years at the Al Ansaar Souk at the Durban ICC, which has the biggest souk in the southern hemisphere, hosting over 350 000 people over six days. Unity has also toured the UK after releasing their debut album called In Love and War, where Isaacs wrote and composed most of the songs featured.

Isaacs has a passion for Malay choirs and is a solo and Nederlandsliedjie singer, with no fewer than 20 first-prize awards in the solo category. It was because of this unmatched achievement that he was grabbed up by the Cape Malay Stars. The group were invited to perform in New York at the iconic Carnegie Hall at the South African Ubuntu Festival in 2014.

Isaacs says he is looking forward to the show. “It’s an honour to be opening for these legends as I listened to their music while growing up “I never thought that one day I would have the opportunity to share a stage with them. This really is a dream come true.”

Also known as the “Luther Vandross of Cape Town”, Isaacs promises patrons a musical journey of note. “I will be taking the people on a nostalgic journey of music, keeping in line with the essence of Motown and the artists that filled our lives with so much joy over the years.” Fans can look forward to a jampacked Peaches and Herb show, where they will perform hits such as Reunited, Let’s Fall in Love, Close your Eyes, and Shake Your Groove Thing.

Tickets are available from R325 from Ticketmaster. The show starts at 8pm. [email protected]