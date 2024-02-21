Cape Town - The Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) rescued a woman from Cape Town who fell above the Africa Crag route at Table Mountain on Monday. The 37-year-old Capetonian woman fell above the Africa Crag route on Monday evening but was saved by her safety rope, which immobilised her where she landed.

A WSAR rescue team reached the top via the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. The large technical team hauled the woman to safety with rescue ropes, taking her to safety shortly before midnight. The woman was taken to hospital. According to the WSAR, a small rescue team, including a Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS paramedic, abseiled down to the injured climber.