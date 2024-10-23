Cape Town’s 30th Kite Festival soars for mental health awareness

Cape Town - Vibrant and colourful kites flew high at Dolphin Beach in Table View yesterday, as local and international kiters from Tunisia, the US and Canada came out to launch the 30th Cape Town International Kite Festival. A flagship event of non-profit organisation, Cape Mental Health since 1994, the festival is one of Cape Town’s most cherished mental health awareness events.

This year’s theme is Hope on A String. Santie Terreblanche, deputy executive officer for Cape Mental Health, said: “The significance of our motto is a string looks insignificant and tiny, but you need to hold on because if you let go, the colourful kite will disappear. But while you hold on, you have hope that that kite will fly and colour the sky. You can look-up and enjoy how that kite brings happiness to everyone. We are open to speak about our physical health but when it comes to a mental health condition, we try to hide it away and not talk about it because we feel like we have a weakness, but mental health is as impacting to our health. We need to look after our mental health and show compassion and understanding to those living with mental health conditions and embrace them and fight the stigmas attached to mental health.” Dolphin Beach was filled with unique kites including Nemo, a dragon, helicopter, gecko and flowers.

Mari Ware-Lane from Brackenfell said she has been flying kites since 2003 and her favourite kite is Nemo. “I enjoy being part of the kite festival because it is all for a good cause, so if we can, contribute a little by creating incredible kites and drawing people to come and experience, because it is a wonderful feeling and takes your mind off things.” It is the first time international kiters are attending the festival post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professional kiter, Tony Jetland, from California, said he enjoys flying kites, not for the awards and accolades, but for the smiles. “When you have a bad day you can go out and fly a kite, we call it kite therapy and you see a lot of smiles. “As a kiter when I have a lot of people around me, I call it group therapy.”

The annual Pop-Up Fly Event will take place at Melkbosstrand Beach on Sunday and will feature local and international professional kiters from 10am-3pm. The event is free and open to the public. [email protected]