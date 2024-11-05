Cape Town's anti-litter mascot 'Bingo' celebrates 600-event milestone

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Directorate for Urban Waste Management is celebrating a milestone reached by its anti-litter mascot Bingo. Since its debut in July last year, Bingo has visited over 600 public events including, schools and anti-littering campaigns hosted by the local municipality. A visit from Bingo includes educational talks, skits or games aimed at discouraging litter. It also includes fun and engaging interactions with the audience.

The City’s Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg said that Bingo’s high-energy interactions and educational activities promote responsible waste disposal across Cape Town’s communities. Twigg said: “Bingo has become a well-known figure at schools, community events and local gatherings, inspiring Cape Town’s residents to adopt cleaner habits and take ownership of their environment. “By engaging with people of all ages, the message of proper waste disposal is spread in an accessible and entertaining way,” he said.

More of the events Bingo has attended include the Netball World Cup, the HSBC Sevens, the Stormers/ Springboks matches at Cape Town Stadium and the Cape Town Carnival. The animated mascot is also expected to make an appearance at the Festive Lights Switch-on event next month and feature in the City’s festive season programme at beaches. Twigg said: “We are thrilled with the impact Bingo has made in the past year, reaching 600 events across Cape Town to promote responsible waste disposal. We extend our heartfelt thanks to every school, business and community group that welcomed Bingo to their events and gave the City a platform to share this important message. We encourage more organisations to book Bingo so that together we can inspire a cleaner and greener Cape Town for all.”