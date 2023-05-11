Cape Town’s beloved urban caracal, Hermes, killed on Philip Kgosana Drive

Cape Town - The Urban Caracal Project has confirmed that Hermes, an adult male urban Caracal that was famous among hikers and visitors of Table Mountain, was killed after being hit by a passing car on Philip Kgosana Drive on Tuesday. Hermes became the mascot of the Urban Caracal Project after he survived a car collision in 2018 and became a well-loved wildlife feature along Cape Town’s mountains and urban edges.

Cape Town motorists are again warned to be mindful of the wildlife on mountain roads after the incident. The Urban Caracal Project, a project of the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa (iCWild) at the University of Cape Town, said it was heartbroken to report that its 33rd-tagged caracal on the project, Hermes, was hit by a car early on Tuesday morning. Gabriella Leighton, local project coordinator of the project said: “He was identified by his blue ear tag. As part of our project, we collect caracal roadkill often, sometimes multiple times a month.

“It is always hard, but finding a tagged cat, and one with such a personality who was so well known and loved by all of us, was devastating. “As wildlife ecologists, we should remain objective about our study animals — but how could we not grow to love this beautiful, brave, determined character.” Hermes, an adult male urban Caracal that was famous among hikers and visitors of Table Mountain, was killed after being hit by a passing car on Philip Kgosana Drive on Tuesday. Picture: Jay Caboz/Supplied to the Cape Argus by Urban Caracal Project The Urban Caracal Project first met Hermes in August 2018, when he had been hit by a car near Kloof Nek, but luckily survived to be rehabilitated and released by the team and the SPCA Wildlife Unit.

“He was a living symbol of the adaptability of wildlife staking out a life on the urban edge. His story inspired many and raised important awareness for both urban caracals and the broader conservation of Cape Town’s wildlife. Indeed, this is the aim of the Urban Caracal Project. “We are currently working on signage to try to reduce roadkill, as well as testing for other major threats to the population, like disease and pollutant exposure,” Leighton said. Marine biologist and ultra-trail runner Leigh de Necker shared a heartfelt tribute: “My heart is broken to hear of the tragic death of Hermes … I was blessed to have two magnificent, separate encounters with him on trail runs and have looked out for him on every run since. Now the hope of seeing him again is gone.”

De Necker said the first time she encountered Hermes was on April 22, 2021 and just after the fires that raged around Devil’s Peak. She missioned up Kloof Corner and along the contour path towards the blackened mountain, feeling very sad and thinking of all the little animals that were killed and injured during the wildfire. “While taking photos of the toasted landscape through singed protea trees, a little red bum led by long pointy ears, caught my eye. Its was a caracal, incredibly unexpected! Thrilled and filled with excitement, a little uncertainty and nerves, it seemed we were heading in the same direction, so I approached cautiously, and he politely moved off the path to allow me a narrow space to pass.

“I moved on to reach Platteklip stream, where I splashed my face and took a sip of clean, cool mountain water. To my surprise, the graceful red cat appeared again, this time behind me, where he too indulged in a refreshing drink,” De Necker said. Hermes, an adult male urban Caracal that was famous among hikers and visitors of Table Mountain, was killed after being hit by a passing car on Philip Kgosana Drive on Tuesday. Picture: Hans-Peter Neth/Supplied to the Cape Argus by Urban Caracal Project De Necker contacted the Urban Caracal Project, and was told it was the famous Hermes, identified by the blue and green tags on each of his ears. “He was estimated to be about four years old at the time. He had been hit by a car (twice) and my encounter was the first to confirm that he had just survived the recent fire that moved through his home,” De Necker added.

“As a marine biologist, I do my best to play a small part in protecting animals and wildlife. I cannot do my job if I choose to remain ignorant of the impact humans are having on our natural world. “Hermes was well-known and loved and I hope this incident encourages people to stop being wilfully ignorant and to be mindful of what we as humans are doing to animals and our environment. Not only on the roads but everywhere. Humans need to do better,” she said. The Urban Caracal Project team said they were still processing his death and how best to pay tribute to him, the project advised the public to keep a look out for their next few posts on Facebook documenting and celebrating his extraordinary life.