Cape Town’s CBD’s latest skyscraper, the Spindle, will be ready in 2025

Cape Town - If you’ve got between R10.8 million and R22.5m burning a hole in your pocket and are thinking of making a property investment, then perhaps Cape Town’s newest mid-rise, the Spindle, may be for you. Principal architect Robert Silke said the Spindle was set to be built on the site of Number 46 at the Plein Street/Spin Street corner of Church Square, where it will replace the current two-storey building that houses Optic Edge Optometrists.

With apartments exclusively for sale to only 13 sectional unit owners, the 16-storey, 60m tall tower is named the Spindle because it will stand in the district where a number of silk spinning businesses sprang up in the 19th century. Principal architect Robert Silke said: “The remarkable thing about the Spindle is that it is on a small piece of land. “Estimated commencement of construction is late this year, with anticipated completion in the first half of 2025.”

Silke said the new building is Cape Town’s mid-rise answer to the high-rise needles of Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row. Architectural rendition of the Spindle. Picture supplied On the touchy issue of Cape Town’s highly regulated heritage conservation areas, such as the area where the Spindle will be built, Silke said they manage by ensuring they are contextually aware. He repeated his words from a recent interview with ViSi magazine and said: “Heritage conservation is not about aping the old buildings next door, but rather about relating to that context.

“The site and the context always come first, and our style comes second.” The building’s ground floor features the grand entrance where a uniformed doorman will be stationed to provide valet parking for residents. The current site. Picture: Mwangi Githahu/Cape Argus Estate Agents Pam Golding said: “The entire ground floor is private and is devoted to one’s arrival, with a high-volume reception foyer lined floor-to-ceiling in solid granite, a box room for deliveries, as well a 24-hour manned security reception and a private valet parking bay.”

While the first to fifth floors comprise full-floor office chambers for professionals, the sixth to eleventh will boast what Silke describes as fullfloor mansion apartments, while the twelfth to the fifteenth floors will host penthouse duplexes. “There is no thirteenth floor.” “While many new apartment blocks tend to look a lot like high-rise parking garages, the Spindle sorts that problem out by having access to its own private, secure garage, just across Church Square,” is how Pam Golding’s website describes the building. “Each unit will occupy its own full floor, with its own key-card lift access and its own private lift lobby.