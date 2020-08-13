Cape Town’s CTICC Covid-19 hospital to be closed by mid-September

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) field hospital in the CBD will be decommissioned by mid-September, said Premier Alan Winde. Winde shared the news during the weekly digital conference where the Western Cape government provides updates on the province’s Covid-19 response plan. The premier said the CTICC field hospital will closed and Brackengate field hospital will become the central Covid-19 “Hospital of Hope”. “Given the capacity in our health platform, the decline of cases in the metro in particular, the expiry of the contract to use CTICC in September, and the low number of admissions at our field hospitals generally, we have taken the decision to decommission the CTICC facility,” Winde said. “The facility which has a capacity of 864 beds currently has less than 60 admissions, and we have adequate capacity at the 330 bed Brackengate facility to accommodate patients.”

The last patient date for the CTICC will be August 18, with the aim of closing the facility by mid-September.

The premier said patients will start being moved to Brackengate facility, which assumes the title of Hospital of Hope, from August 14.“

Winde said he remembered visiting the facility in June, and again with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and being in awe at what was achieved in so little time.

“Since opening its doors, it has welcomed 1 502 patients for treatment, discharging 95% (1 440 patients) to date. Unfortunately, 82 people died at the facility. It has made the most notable difference to our Covid-19 response, allowing for acute care capacity to open up at our main hospitals. In doing so, it has saved the lives of many people in our province.

“Many areas in the Western Cape have passed its peak, and we are recording a decline in hospitalisations, deaths, and the percentage of positive tests overall.

“The combined capacity of hospitals in the Cape Town Metro (including non-Covid-19 patients) is stable at 69%.”

The premier said the Western Cape’s field hospitals capacity was:

The Hospital of Hope at the CTICC currently has 57 admissions, down from 91 last week.

The Brackengate facility has 54 admissions, up from 47 admissions last week.

The

The first patients to the 63 bed Sonstraal Hospital in the Winelands will be admitted today.

Additional bed capacity is also being added in Hermanus (32), Vredendal (20) and George (20).

Winde said a proper closing event for the CTICC field hospital will be organised to thank all those involved.

“To every nurse, official, doctor, cleaner and admin clerk involved in this Hospital of Hope, I want you to know that you will all go down in history for what you have done for the people of the Western Cape. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Cape Argus