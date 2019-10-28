Collective water consumption for the past week has decreased to 625 million litres/day, which is within the daily target of 650 million litres. Picture: Ross Jansen/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Recent torrential rains have led to Cape Town’s dams reaching 82,9%, up by 3,3% from the previous week. Although this was a welcome boost, rainfall this winter was still below average. Collective water consumption for the past week has decreased to 625 million litres/day, which is within the daily target of 650 million litres.

"With water consumption hovering around the targeted levels, we would like to call on residents to maintain their current habits until restrictions for the coming hydrological year are determined (in consultation with the national Department of Water and Sanitation and other users of the Western Cape Water Supply System).

"Dams are now slightly over the 80% mark, mainly due to good water conservation by our residents. However it has been another drier-than-average year, raising serious concern that the drastic decrease in rainfall levels we’ve recently experienced could be permanent. As such, we are reminding residents to please remain conscious of, and responsive to restriction levels as this will ensure the right balance between minimising inconvenience and ensuring water is available for the City to function," said the City’s Mayco Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg.

Senior Forecaster for the Cape Town Weather Office, Henning Grobler had previously said that can be expected over the Cape Metropole, that cold and wet weather will persist into Tuesday morning "with the ridging high pressure behind the cold front".