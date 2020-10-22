Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square bounces back with a special revitalisation event

Cape Town - Cape Town's Greenmarket Square came alive on Wednesday night for the first time since the nationwide lockdown with a special revitalisation event as part of its bounce-back strategy.

Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said: “Our CBD and other commercial centres require specific attention and immediate interventions following months of lockdown. We have been hard at work on plans to help breathe life back into the area. While our approach is city-wide, my team and I have focused on three aspects - place-making, investment promotion and regulatory reform.”

Last week Vos announced the roll-out of the first intervention in terms of regulatory reform - restaurants in the CBD will now have the opportunity to expand their operations on to the sidewalks in front of their establishments.

“Together with Invest Cape Town, our investment brand in my department, we have also been making a compelling case for why local and international businesses should either expand or invest in our CBD based on the sound infrastructure, connectivity and accessibility the area offers.”

Spectators were treated to performances from the Delft Big Band; Laila, the 2020 second runner-up on Cape Town Expozed; Idols contestant Serrano Johnson; and Sama Awards nominee Jarred Ricketts.