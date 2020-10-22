Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square bounces back with a special revitalisation event
Cape Town - Cape Town's Greenmarket Square came alive on Wednesday night for the first time since the nationwide lockdown with a special revitalisation event as part of its bounce-back strategy.
Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said: “Our CBD and other commercial centres require specific attention and immediate interventions following months of lockdown. We have been hard at work on plans to help breathe life back into the area. While our approach is city-wide, my team and I have focused on three aspects - place-making, investment promotion and regulatory reform.”
Last week Vos announced the roll-out of the first intervention in terms of regulatory reform - restaurants in the CBD will now have the opportunity to expand their operations on to the sidewalks in front of their establishments.
“Together with Invest Cape Town, our investment brand in my department, we have also been making a compelling case for why local and international businesses should either expand or invest in our CBD based on the sound infrastructure, connectivity and accessibility the area offers.”
Spectators were treated to performances from the Delft Big Band; Laila, the 2020 second runner-up on Cape Town Expozed; Idols contestant Serrano Johnson; and Sama Awards nominee Jarred Ricketts.
So excited to be the MC and host of the revitalization of the CBD with the City of Cape Town this evening ... It’s all...Posted by Jarrad Ricketts Music on Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The event comes a few days after the City announced the cancellation of the annual festive lights switch-on.
The City said it was considering hosting several smaller events as part of the revitalisation programme.
Mayor Dan Plato said: “As the City, we have to assist in reversing the economic decline through whatever means possible, which is why we have put together five work streams aimed at various elements of our recovery plan.
“We are also supporting event organisers as much as we can to ensure that the events sector recovers. This is critical for thousands of people who rely on this industry to make a living and take care of their families.”
