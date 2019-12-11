Cape Town - The Cape Town Street Parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than the traditional date of 2 January, as the sunset of 2 January 2020 coincides with the Friday Jum’ah of the Muslim community.
The Cape Town Street Parade and choral competitions are presented under the single banner of the Cape Town Street Parade, and promise to yet again deliver a world class showcase of the best of ‘Klopse’ entertainment.
Minstrel troupes from all areas across Cape Town will perform in the streets of the city centre on 4 January, between Hanover Street in District Six and Rose Street in the Bo Kaap, building on the long tradition and legacy of Tweede Nuwe Jaar which has been celebrated in the Cape for over 110 years.
Entertainment starts from 12h00 with an opening ceremony on the Grand Parade at around 1pm, and celebrations will continue up until 10pm. The event expects to draw crowds of between 60 000 and 100 000 people.
Previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) has been the organiser of the new format Cape Town Street Parade since its launch in October 2017.