Cape Town's klopse parade breaks tradition and moves to 4 January









The Cape Town Street Parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than the traditional date of 2 January. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA Cape Town - The Cape Town Street Parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than the traditional date of 2 January, as the sunset of 2 January 2020 coincides with the Friday Jum’ah of the Muslim community. The Cape Town Street Parade and choral competitions are presented under the single banner of the Cape Town Street Parade, and promise to yet again deliver a world class showcase of the best of ‘Klopse’ entertainment. Minstrel troupes from all areas across Cape Town will perform in the streets of the city centre on 4 January, between Hanover Street in District Six and Rose Street in the Bo Kaap, building on the long tradition and legacy of Tweede Nuwe Jaar which has been celebrated in the Cape for over 110 years. Entertainment starts from 12h00 with an opening ceremony on the Grand Parade at around 1pm, and celebrations will continue up until 10pm. The event expects to draw crowds of between 60 000 and 100 000 people. Previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) has been the organiser of the new format Cape Town Street Parade since its launch in October 2017.

For the 2020 events, MTN South Africa and Samsung will join the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government and Coca Cola (Peninsula Beverages) as partners, increasing the scope of what the biggest cultural festival in Africa can offer to the people of Cape Town and the visitors to the Mother City.

The choral competitions will be held at the Athlone Stadium on 1, 11, 18 and 25 January and 1, 8, 15 February. All troupes are required to register with the Cape Town Street Parade by 15 December and can contact Dennis Petersen on [email protected] or 072 145 1597.

Muneeb Gambeno, Director of the KKKA, said: “The troupes and the communities they represent come first when planning for this event, and to this end we are pleased to be adding MTN as a partner, as this will help to provide further platforms for the troupes to gain exposure. We remain grateful for the support from the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government, as we simply could not put on an event at this level without the financial and logistical support we receive each year.”

Tickets for Golden Circle on 4 January and tickets for the the choral competitions are available on Computicket and for the first time this year, fans are able to purchase a discounted season ticket to attend all of the Choral Competitions at Athlone Stadium. https://tickets.computicket.com/event/cape_town_street_parade/7073230/7122773/42411

Cape Town Street Parade:

Twitter: @CTstreetparade

Facebook: Capetown Street Parade

Instagram: @capetownstreetparade

Cape Argus