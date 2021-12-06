Cape Town’s metro cops celebrate 20 years, having 'come a long way'

Cape Town - The City’s Metro Police Department marked its 20th anniversary at the Green Point Athletics Stadium over the weekend. Metro Police Department marked its 20th anniversary at the Green Point Athletics Stadium over the weekend.

From its first intake of recruits in July 2001, the then-city police has evolved into the Metropolitan Police Department, making on average more than 4 000 arrests each year and boasting numerous specialised units. A parade to reflect on the metro police’s journey over the past two decades included officers from the first intake of recruits who remained in service. Addressing metro officers, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, said: “In Cape Town we aim to set the standard for service excellence, professionalism and the ethic of public service. But we cannot reach the heights we dream of if we do not work together.”

Hill-Lewis said: “We have come a long way since those early days, and the Metro Police Department is so deserving of this honour where we can pause for a moment and reflect on their achievements.” He said as part of their impressive arrest rates, they had expanded beyond their initial inception as the city police into a team that the residents could be proud of. “The specialised units demonstrate the dedication of metro police to focus on the task at hand and find solutions, both short and long term.”

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said their hard work lives on in the communities that they serve. “Thanks for caring so much about our safety and stepping out every day to serve and protect,” Smith said. Metro police chief Wayne le Roux said over the past two decades they have experienced success, failures, highs and lows, celebrations and adversity, but the one thing they never accepted was defeat.