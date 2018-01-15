Service on the Central line has been suspended for nearly a week. Picture: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Cape Town - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the United National Transport Union (Untu), which represents most of Metrorail's drivers, have agreed to restore the service on the Central Line on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

"This means commuters travelling along that line will now be able to benefit from the service once again," Prasa said in a statement.

Also read: Substation damage prolongs #Metrorail Central line closure

Service on the line was suspended after the murder of a security guard on January 10. Equipment and infrastructure were also severely vandalised, leading to the continued suspension of the service, causing chaos for hundreds of thousands of commuters along the Central line.

"Prasa and Untu will continue however to call on community members and commuters to report acts of vandalism and crime against its passengers and employees to the police, to take pictures and videos of any negative incidences they witness against Metrorail," the agency said.

"Metrorail Western Cape has offered a standing reward of up to R25 000 payable for any information leading to a conviction on any serious crime committed on the Western Cape service by calling and reporting at any of the following numbers:

Metrorail Protection Services hotline: 021 449 4336/5056

RRPU Cape Town (platform 1): 021 443 4325

RRPU Bellville: 021 941 6800

RRPU Philippi/Stock Road: 021 370 1011

RRPU Retreat: 021 710 5129

RRPU Radio Control/OPS room: 021 449 4309/10

SAPS Crime Stop: 0860 10111

CrimeLine SMS: 32211"

[email protected]

Cape Argus