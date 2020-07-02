Cape Town’s open data policy up for review, residents urged to participate

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is reviewing its open data policy and has called on residents to engage in the process.

The open data policy is a web-based data portal that was established in 2016 and shares raw city council data for users to reuse.

Councillor Sharon Cottle, a member of the mayoral committee for corporate services, said that by sharing the data, the city aimed to increase transparency in its processes and actively involve residents and other stakeholders in local government.

“This policy allows the City to make data available to the market which could possibly drive the creation of new technologies and services. We would like to encourage residents, professionals, researchers and entrepreneurs to explore the open data portal online and to use this opportunity to review the Open Data Policy. We welcome all inputs and recommendations,” Cottle said.

The portal is used by various professionals, especially planning developers, who source data related to roads, parks, natural environment and town survey marks to assist with their plans.