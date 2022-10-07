Cape Town’s ‘radical’ bookstore in Woodstock faces closure

Cape Town - One of Cape Town’s favourite niche bookstores, is battling to keep its doors open after receiving a notice of an impending lease termination. Former high school English teacher André Marais opened the Surplus Radical Bookshop in Woodstock last year with the aim of providing a unique and radically different way of “viewing and understanding and being in the world”.

The bookstore, located at 302 Albert Road, Woodstock, officially opened its doors on Africa Day, May 25, 2021. Since then, the store has become a hub of social and political activist education, a place to share and discuss ideas, as well as expression of creativity for people of all ages, backgrounds and denominations. The Hanover Park resident found pride in being the only independent person of colour bookstore owner in Cape Town, with the store housing his personal collection built up over four decades. The Shack Dwellers International (SDI) has issued a termination of lease agreement effective at the end of October.

“It was issued when I paid rent late last month but I’ve since paid and don't owe them a cent. I've already paid for October and they refuse to retract cancellation,” Marais said. Marais has admitted that there have been issues of late payments. SDI director Beth Chitekwe-Biti denied that an eviction was taking place, but rather the lease on the unit has not been renewed in accordance with the lease terms.

“Surplus Books’ lease commenced on September 1, 2021 for three months at a reduced rental of half the rental fee we would normally have charged for the unit. This was at the request of Surplus Books and our understanding of the circumstances. The rent for December was fixed at two-thirds as further requested by the tenant and again agreed to by ourselves,” Chitekwe-Biti said. The rent reverted to the full amount as of January 1, 2022. “Over the current year, the rent was paid late, in part or not at all. Despite efforts by the agency we have contracted to manage the property, they have often been unable to contact Surplus Books,” Chitekwe-Biti said.

