Cape Town’s tourism bouncing back with 30 000 passengers through the airport daily

Cape Town - Cape Town International Airport is processing up to 30 000 passengers a day as tourism to the Western Cape bounces back. Economic growth and tourism Mayco member James Vos revealed the figures on Monday, after an event with Cape Town Tourism at Muizenberg Beach to promote the Pocket-Friendly Guide that aims to offer affordable experiences across the Metro.

Vos said the rebound in tourism was part of the City’s Tourism Bounce Back Strategy, aimed at stimulating supply and demand from specific source markets, including domestic tourists. Noting that Cape Town was expecting exceptional performances in arrivals and forward bookings, Vos said: “The preliminary figures are showing massive recovery and, in some cases, surpassing pre-Covid-19 numbers. For instance, at Cape Town International Airport, we are processing up to 30 000 passengers every day.” He said his team at the City’s Economic Growth Directorate, with Cape

Town Tourism, were committed to growing these figures even further by connecting Cape Town to more destinations around the world with their city-to-city agreements. “At the same time, we will continue to do whatever we can to remove barriers that stand in the way of the tourism sector’s success; for example, introducing a remote worker visa and implementing open skies agreements,” Vos said. One of the points that form the basis of the City’s tourism strategy is to land more flights in Cape Town.

Vos estimates that between now and March, they will have 1.68 million two-way seats available, and will land 191 international flights a week, generating about R8 billion in tourism spend. He said the Pocket-Friendly Guide would inspire locals and tourists to get out and about in Cape Town, no matter their budget. Vos said the City was working towards making tourism accessible, while making the offerings of businesses financially attainable for domestic tourists. Two weeks ago, Cape Town was named in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards as the 10th friendliest city in the world. The award cited Cape Town's efficient, friendly service in hotels and restaurants, and a warm welcome everywhere.

