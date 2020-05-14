Cape traders mull court action over denial of operating permits

Cape Town - City informal traders have threatened to take the City of Cape Town to court over its denial of operating permits.

The Legal Resource Centre (LRC) said it had been approached by the South African Informal Trader Alliance (Saita) to offer legal assistance regarding the issuing of permits by the City to traders operating on the Grand Parade.

“Traders approached the City for permits to trade within the constraints of Level 4 of the lockdown regulations. They were advised by the City that ‘flea markets’ are not allowed to operate during the lockdown and they should rather apply for the R350 social relief of distress grant,” the LRC said.

It said it had written to the City on behalf of Saita to reconsider its position. “We want them to reconsider first the Grand Parade Square six-day retail outlet/market is not deemed a flea market or bazaar. Second, flea markets such as the Oranjezicht Farmers market and the Dreyer Street market, which are on private property, have been allowed to operate during the Level 4 lockdown period,” it said.

Mayco member for Urban Management Grant Twigg confirmed the City had received the letter. “The City’s Urban Management Directorate is acting within the National Disaster Regulations and its own by-laws to ensure that we minimise the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus. To date, we have issued more than 8000 trading permits to traders who are allowed to trade as determined by the national regulations and we will continue to comply because we understand the need to earn a living,” Twigg said.