Cape traffic and City services focus on public spaces, party hot spots as the New Year looms

Cape Town - Law enforcement and emergency services will be focusing on public spaces and party hot spots in the lead up to New Year’s Day celebrations. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said enforcement and emergency services were gearing up for an increase in visitors to public spaces and party spots.

“Beaches will be a particular focus area, but City swimming pools and other public amenities too,” said Smith. The public is reminded that they have to abide by the disaster management regulations in place. “The discharge of fireworks is not permitted without a permit, and the City no longer provides designated fireworks areas.

“Alcohol is also not permitted on the City’s beaches or any other public space,” said Smith. Communities experiencing high levels of crime have criticised police action at beaches, saying they are being excessively policed. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross said while the weather outlook for New Year’s Day was not ideal, an influx of people to beach areas and swimming pools was still expected. “Our pools have reduced capacity due to Covid-19 protocols, and if you opt to go to the beach, please visit one of the many areas where lifeguards are stationed. Swim between the flags only, and listen to the instructions of our lifeguards.

‘They are there for your protection. “Our Identikidz staff will also be on duty, and I urge parents to make use of the service. “I also want to thank those families who have participated in the project. “Already, we have reunited nearly 150 children who became separated from their families, so the value and peace of mind that the project offers cannot be underestimated,” said Van der Ross.