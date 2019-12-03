The Cape Argus spoke to CPUT, UCT, Stellenbosch University and UWC about how thorough their checks are, when students will know their results and graduation status, and what action can be taken by students should they not have sufficient academic credits to obtain their qualifications during the coming graduation season.
According to CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley, final assessments at the university were completed by November 15, with students receiving their results last week.
“As soon as marks are published, students who qualify for graduation will automatically receive a (graduation) invitation those who have not qualified will not be included in this process.”
Kansley said the students who were not on track to graduate were flagged within their faculties months before graduation and if the issue is salvageable, the faculty will advise on specific interventions that could still put the students on track for graduation.