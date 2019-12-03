Cape universities assure that systems are in place to avoid graduation glitches









Administration glitches or a failure to properly check results can leave students terribly embarrassed in thinking they graduated. Picture. Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town - Administration glitches or a failure to properly check results can leave students terribly embarrassed in thinking they graduated. The Cape Argus spoke to CPUT, UCT, Stellenbosch University and UWC about how thorough their checks are, when students will know their results and graduation status, and what action can be taken by students should they not have sufficient academic credits to obtain their qualifications during the coming graduation season. According to CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley, final assessments at the university were completed by November 15, with students receiving their results last week. “As soon as marks are published, students who qualify for graduation will automatically receive a (graduation) invitation those who have not qualified will not be included in this process.” Kansley said the students who were not on track to graduate were flagged within their faculties months before graduation and if the issue is salvageable, the faculty will advise on specific interventions that could still put the students on track for graduation.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said university results would be released on December 20, with the graduation season starting from March 2020.

“In the rare instances where errors have occurred in the past students were informed well in advance, students can appeal to have their marks re-checked from the time of publication until mid-January 2020.”

UCT deputy registrar Dr Karen Van Heerden said the institution moved to a graduation pattern which allowed a lead time between the exams and graduation so that only those who were qualifiers were invited to graduation.

“There are two checks of all individual student records during the year, so the records of those who are expecting to graduate will be checked twice to ensure they have enrolled for all the credits needed.”

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the university had two graduation cycles, one in March and one in December.

“We have a thorough review process and every effort is made to ensure that no graduation errors occur, the first round of validations are done by the administrative system, which has been set up with pre-populated rules, there is a second manual review by the faculty administrator to ensure all results and outcomes are intact.”