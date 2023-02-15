Cape universities struggle to accommodate students, prompting academic suspension threats

Cape Town - Two of the Western Cape’s top universities have had a rough start to the 2023 academic year, as protesting students call for the suspension of all academic activities until issues pertaining to registration and student accommodation are ironed out, stating that no student will be left behind. UCT moved its classes online, following protests led by its Student Representative Council (SRC) calling for all fee blocks to be lifted for academically eligible students.

The SRC called for a shutdown and suspension of academic activities on Monday, however classes resumed, and were moved to online yesterday until further notice. Students protested on lower campus with police present yesterday after students had barricaded a public road in protest. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said police were outside the campus on Main Road. At UWC, scores of students gathered in protest outside the administration building, saying they would shut down the university until their demands were met.

South African Students Congress provincial secretary Njongo Kali said the protest was against academic and financial exclusion at UWC. “A number of students are without accommodation, sleeping in our TV rooms. That in itself is an exclusionary process and we are saying that the institution cannot continue and act as if everything is normal while some of these students are still outside of the system.” Kali said they were also calling for registration to be extended.

Classes for both UWC and UCT began on Monday. SRC Cultural and Recreational officer Katlego Selowa said many students who had been accepted were unable to afford the registration fees. “So we’re asking the university to clear those students without any payments. Students do not have a place to sleep but residences are not yet full. Students are sleeping in offices, while there are empty bed spaces. So until that occurs, when students are given bed spaces, then we can stop.

“Clearance for all students, registration for all accepted students, and then bed spaces until they are all used up.” The SRC was made aware of 400 students who were without accommodation, but the number is believed to be higher. UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said placement in residences was an ongoing process.

“Those who have appealed with respect to residential placement will receive their responses as soon as possible.” Its new 2 700 bed capacity Unibell student residence would be available to accommodate students this year, with 1 700 first-year students accommodated for 2023, Abarder said. Arrangements with private landlords were in place for additional first-year students in need of accommodation. Councillor Ronalda Nalumango said that since last week, they had had to take in students accepted for study at Stellenbosch University, who were without accommodation.