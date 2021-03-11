Cape vendors urged to be alert for fake Request for Quotation​ emails

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has urged vendors to be aware of fake Request for Quotation (RFQ) emails that appear as if they were sent to them from the City or its employees. The City said that in recent weeks it has again been made aware that suppliers are receiving fake RFQs. The City’s Forensic Investigation Unit conducts an investigation as soon as the City becomes aware of such scams. The City reports all scam attempts to the necessary authorities for further investigation and we also welcome any information about potential scams from the public. Fake RFQ emails in most instances include an attachment with City branding and appear to come from email accounts linked to City employees. The City stressed, however, that these emails are not being sent by City employees.

It asked for vendors to be vigilant for incorrect procurement templates, unfamiliar telephone numbers and contacts of City officials, as well as the use of strange reference numbers.

Mayco Member for Finance and Executive Deputy Mayor, Ian Neilson, said: “If suppliers receive any suspicious emails, please report it to the City for urgent investigation. The City’s Forensic Investigation Unit is investigating.

“If vendors are unsure if an email is from the City’s Supply Chain Management Department, they may forward the email to the RFQ help desk before responding to the requests.”

All City RFQs are uploaded to the City’s procurement portal, with the exception of urgent requests, such as Covid-19 requests or requests relating to emergencies.

The City said it follows an open and transparent process in compliance with relevant legislation and the National Treasury regulations, and has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and fraud.

