Cape waiter killed after heroically trying to stop cellphone thieves

Cape Town - Police are investigating a murder and theft after a 22-year-old waiter from Lakeside was dragged and killed by cellphone thieves outside a restaurant in Reddam Avenue, Tokai. Braden Cannoo was declared dead at the scene after he tried to apprehend the thieves who fled with the restaurant manager’s cellphone. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said three men and a woman walked into Jakes Restaurant in Steenberg Village around 7.30pm on Monday. They pretended to be customers. “They left the restaurant before being seated. It was then noticed that one of the employee’s cellphone was stolen. A chase ensued and the three males jumped into an Avanza while the female suspect was left behind.” The waiter jumped on the bonnet of the fleeing vehicle and was flung off.

“The fleeing vehicle with the suspects then drove over the waiter and he was dragged for a while. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

“The female suspect is being detained on a case of theft for the cellphone. A case of murder is being investigated by Kirstenhof detectives,” Rwexana said.

Owner David Ellis said Cannoo had worked at the restaurant for a year and was a part-time student. He described Cannoo as reliable, likeable, honest and hard working.

“It happened very quickly and could not have been prevented. I feel sorry for Braden, who acted on his accord, in trying to prevent a cellphone theft,” said Ellis.

He said the thieves who posed as potential customers were under the influence of a substance and that the restaurant staff were used to such scenarios where people come in and posed as customers.

Anyone with more information is requested to contact Sergeant Brink at 021 702 8900 or the commander of the detective branch, Captain Alexander, at 082 469 2578.

Cape Argus