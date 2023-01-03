Cape2Rio trans-Atlantic race kicks off from Cape Town

Cape Town - The Cape2Rio trans-Atlantic race kicked off from Table Bay in Cape Town on Monday afternoon, with 16 teams competing in the 3 300 nautical mile race to Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro. The teams were expected in Rio within 22 days. The Cape2Rio race takes place every three years between the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) and the Iate Clube do Rio De Janeiro.

This is the 50th celebration of the race and it continues to draw local and international interest with entries from all-female crews to crews with artists and singers. Acting mayor Eddie Andrews said the first Cape2Rio race set off from Table Bay in 1971 and attracted huge international interest from the start. A favourite entry is the Alexforbes ArchAngel with six young sailors from Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha, Grassy Park and Athlone making history as the first complete crew from marginalised communities to compete.

The sailors were trained by the RCYC Sailing Academy and sponsored by Alexforbes. The Alexforbes ArchAngel crew comprises skipper Sibusiso Sizatu, 30, first mate Daniel Agulhas, 29, Renaldo Tshepo Mohale, 29, Thando Mntambo 23, Azile Arosi, 22, and Justin Peters, 21. Sizatu said: “Going to Rio with the academy sailors has been my dream. We trained, persevered and continued preparing even though our path to Rio was not clear. I am amazed by the things that we have achieved just by being present and keeping our heads up despite the challenges faced.” Andrews wished the Alexforbes team well and said they represented not only South Africa, but the hopes of various communities in the Cape who have never dreamt of participating in a competition of such magnitude.

RCYC commodore Neil Gregory said: “The grit and determination of the RCYC Sailing Academy crew combined with the confidence shown by Alexforbes as their sponsor is turning what is already one of the bucket-list ocean races into an experience that all of South Africa can connect with.” With 16 boats at the start line and all the sponsors and supporters gathered as they set sail, RCYC general manager Toni Mainprize said they were all very excited to get going on the cross-continental journey after Western Cape Premier Alan Winde fired the canon for the start of the race. Seated from left: Azile Arosi Sibusiso Sizatu (skipper), Daniel Agulhas (first mate). Standing from left: Thando Mntambo, Justin Peters, Renaldo Tshepo Mohale. Picture: Supplied [email protected]