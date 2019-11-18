Sandra Dickson, from the activist group Stop CoCT, has slated the City for spending R4.5 million on the switching on of the festive lights event. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ANA Pictures
Cape Town - Sandra Dickson, from the activist group Stop CoCT, has slated the City for spending R4.5 million on the switching on of the festive lights event.

This year the open-air event will be celebrating 50 years and will take place on December 1.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “The budget for this year’s Festive Lights is R4.5 million. This goes towards logistics such as event services which include ablution facilities, fencing and water standpipes, security, medics and the concert.”

Smith said the planning that takes place for this event is in preparation for an influx of up to 100 000 people.

“Included in the budget are the performance fees for the various acts who will be taking to the stage. There will be 14 performances, by individuals, bands, a mass choir and a dance group, at a cost of just over R320 000,” Smith said.

Top artists such as Sho Madjozi, YoungstaCPT, Ndlovu Youth Choir and Early B are expected to perform.

“The City takes safety at events seriously and will ensure that security is a top priority. Any anti-social behaviour or criminality will be dealt with by law enforcement agencies. Private security is employed by the City for this event to ensure the safety of patrons,” Smith said.

Dickson said: “The switching on of the Christmas lights runs into millions of rand each year and is an indulgence for a few who muster up the courage to venture into the CBD for the event. It is questionable what benefit this expenditure by the City has for communities such as Atlantis and the Cape Flats, especially during this tough economic time in an era where poverty and homelessness is rife.”

@MarvinCharles17

[email protected]

Cape Argus