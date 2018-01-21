Metrorail commuters have been forced to take other modes of transport as the Central Line remains suspended indefinitely. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Commuters who normally use Cape Town's Central line to get to and from work every day have been left further frustrated by vandalism of Metrorail's infrastructure.

The passenger rail operator was forced to delay reopening the line - the public transport lifeline for much of the Cape Flats - indefinitely as engineers found more damage to infrastructure while inspecting repairs which have left the Central line service suspended for two weeks.

"Metrorail engineers have found more infrastructural damage which hampers their recovery efforts to reinstate services on the central line," Metrorail said. "At this stage Metrorail is unable to confirm when services will be able to resume.

"Technical teams continue to work 24/7 to fix, assess and test as they repair and will continue to do so until the system can be declared operationally safe to accommodate safe train operations.

"Stations will remain closed with no single/return/weekly tickets on sale. Commuters in possession of monthly tickets may continue to utilise GABS (Golden Arrow Bus Services) out bound from Cape Town after 6.30pm and inbound from 8.30am.

"The public is encouraged to report any crimes/suspicious activity to any of the numbers below. Full anonymity of the information sources is guaranteed. There is a standing reward of up to R25 000 is payable for any information leading to a conviction," Metrorail said.

[email protected]

Cape Argus