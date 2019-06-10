Railway Enforcement Unit was established to address safety concerns affecting Metrorail. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The future of the much-vaunted Rail Enforcement Unit (REU) is in jeopardy as the 12-month contract between the City of Cape Town, provincial government and Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is up for renegotiation. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela last week held a meeting with the City, Prasa and the Department of Community Safety to discuss the impact and feasibility of the REU’s 12-month agreement before a decision was made on whether to continue it.

Madikizela’s spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka said the discussions were still ongoing.

“Madikizela is very much concerned about passenger safety and wants to use lessons learnt from the contract to improve rail safety,” Makoba-Somdaka added.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the REU was a tripartite project by agreement and its impact and feasibility as force multiplier to Metrorail Protection Services will be assessed before a decision on its continuance can be made by the project partners.

“The City is the custodian of the REU statistics,” Scott said.

The cost to establish and operate the unit for the period was about R47.9 million and was jointly funded by the City, the Western Cape government and Prasa.

The unit was launched by former Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on October 27 last year and the City of Cape Town also launched it during a “special ceremony” on October 29.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the unit had definitely made an impact.

“The REU was established to assist Prasa and Metrorail with improving the safety and security of rail commuters and rail assets.”

Smith said as the City, they were doing all they could to assist. “In fact, we're going beyond our mandate to assist Prasa and Metrorail.

“In one of the most recent incidents, REU members attended to an anonymous tip-off… about three suspects digging along the railway line in New Woodlands. Two of the suspects were arrested and charged in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damage to essential infrastructure.”

He said Cape Town had a vast rail network and the introduction of 100 officers was never going to be able to saturate all of the hot spot areas and completely eradicate crime against commuters and attacks on the rail infrastructure.

However, Smith said their initial priority was the central line, which had been brought to a halt by ongoing crime, theft and vandalism.

“It is important to understand that the unit was never intended to take over the responsibility of the police, nor those of the protection services contracted by Prasa and Metrorail, to prevent crime and the sabotage of the rail service,” he explained.

“We cannot deny that they have made a sizeable contribution to efforts to make the rail network safer.”

Smith added that the City was in fact keen for the relationship to continue, “but we await a final decision on whether the work of the REU continues.

"We must emphasise that such a decision needs to be made as soon as possible to give clarity to staff members – some of whom have already moved on to more permanent employment in other law enforcement units.”

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said the purpose of the unit was to stabilise the urban rail service by improving the commuters' personal safety on the trains and at platforms, and to help secure the rail infrastructure.

“Since the unit's inception, we have seen a decrease in the arson attacks, and sabotage of the rail assets.

“The unit has made many arrests to date, recorded many confiscations of rail infrastructure and is playing a huge role in preventing crime simply by being visible on the trains and at the platforms,” Purchase added.

She said improving the safety and security of the urban rail system must be a long-term project.

“The same goes for the increase in commuter numbers – it will take a long time to restore commuters’ faith and confidence in urban rail. I believe we are on the right track, but this will not happen overnight.

"The City is eager to extend the REU’s deployment for at least another year in the interest of our commuters, and in the interest of public transport in general. Cape Town needs an efficient train service that is reliable, punctual and safe.”

Purchase said part of the long-term solution was for the City to take over urban rail so that they could manage the most important public transport service in Cape Town.

United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson Sonja Carstens said they believed the unit had made a positive improvement, and said it was a step in the right direction.

United Commuters Voice spokesperson Joao Jardim said the unit had its highs and lows.

“You have to ask yourself, how is it possible for someone to access Cape Town station and burn a train when all platforms are patrolled by security and the police.”

